Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

