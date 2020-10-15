Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 246,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

