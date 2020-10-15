Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

