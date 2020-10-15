Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.07 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

