Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the first quarter worth $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $9,557,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $690,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,246,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

