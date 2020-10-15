Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

SO stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

