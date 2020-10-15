CX Institutional Has $301,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,387,000 after purchasing an additional 212,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

