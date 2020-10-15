CX Institutional Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NIKE were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

