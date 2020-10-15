Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.