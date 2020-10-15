NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 708,875 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.