Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.