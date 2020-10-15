Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

