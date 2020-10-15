CX Institutional Purchases 585 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

