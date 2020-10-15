Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,648 shares of company stock valued at $45,285,204. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $277.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

