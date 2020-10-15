CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 188,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

