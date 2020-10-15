CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Shopify were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,082.12 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $996.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.15. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

