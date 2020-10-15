Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.69 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

