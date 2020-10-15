Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

