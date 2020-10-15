Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 5.11% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

