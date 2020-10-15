Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

