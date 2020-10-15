FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

FSK stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

