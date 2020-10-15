CX Institutional Has $249,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of -204.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.