CX Institutional Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

