CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,322,000 after buying an additional 187,486 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,821.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,080 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IUSB stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

