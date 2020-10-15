Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after buying an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.