Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

