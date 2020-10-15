CX Institutional Acquires 2,729 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.34% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

