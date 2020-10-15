Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $552,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 517.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

