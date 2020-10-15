Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $552,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 517.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CX Institutional Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing
CX Institutional Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing
Brown & Brown, Inc. Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional
Brown & Brown, Inc. Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional
US Foods Holding Corp Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
US Foods Holding Corp Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
CX Institutional Has $488,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
CX Institutional Has $488,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report