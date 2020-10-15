CX Institutional Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CX Institutional increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after buying an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,702,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after buying an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

