VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $69.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

