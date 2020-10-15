CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after buying an additional 620,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,317,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 566,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

