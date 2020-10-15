Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Franco Nevada by 11.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.46 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

