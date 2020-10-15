CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 129,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

NYSE PANW opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

