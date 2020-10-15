CX Institutional Buys 1,466 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

