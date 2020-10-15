Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

