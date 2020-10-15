Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

