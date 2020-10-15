CX Institutional Acquires 4,436 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 185.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,832.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 158,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,317 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.