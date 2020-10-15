Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 92.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

