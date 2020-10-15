Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

BSMX opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $5,800,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 214,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

