Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oct 15th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 162.46 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.02. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of $308.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.33%.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

