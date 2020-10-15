Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 653.31 ($8.54).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 545.40 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.23.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

