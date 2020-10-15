Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 653.31 ($8.54).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 545.40 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.23.

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

