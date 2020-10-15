Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 383.80 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 1.93%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

