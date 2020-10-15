Mitie Group plc (MTO.L)’s (MTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 31.40 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18).

In related news, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03). Also, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38).

About Mitie Group plc (MTO.L)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

