IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

Get IDOX plc (IDOX.L) alerts:

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) stock opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.98. IDOX plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.86 ($0.68).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for IDOX plc (IDOX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX plc (IDOX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.