SolGold (LON:SOLG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 37.33 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.29. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million and a PE ratio of -54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.