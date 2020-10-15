Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

MOS stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

