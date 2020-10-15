Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of SU opened at €111.50 ($131.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.07.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

