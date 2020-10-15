Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.75 ($105.59).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €73.82 ($86.85) on Wednesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.84.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.