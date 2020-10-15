AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €15.91 ($18.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.52. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

