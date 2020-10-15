RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$0.80 price target on RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RHC opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. RHC Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.
About RHC Capital
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for RHC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.