RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$0.80 price target on RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHC opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. RHC Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

About RHC Capital

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

